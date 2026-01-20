403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
King of Morocco agrees to join newly formed Gaza Board of Peace
(MENAFN) Morocco’s King Mohammed VI accepts an invitation from US President Donald Trump to become a founding member of the newly established Gaza Board of Peace, according to a statement from the North African nation on Monday.
The Foreign Ministry says the king agrees to join the board, part of a US-led initiative aimed at supporting peace efforts in the Middle East. The ministry notes that the board will include a select group of international leaders committed to promoting long-term stability and prosperity for future generations.
The invitation is described as a recognition of King Mohammed VI’s role as a prominent international figure on peace matters and the trust he holds with both the US administration and the wider international community.
Morocco plans to ratify the board’s founding charter, reaffirming its dedication to achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. The ministry also notes that the king welcomes Trump’s expressed commitment to advancing regional peace.
The White House announces the board’s creation late on Friday, alongside the approval of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies tasked with managing Gaza’s transitional phase.
The council’s formation coincides with the second phase of the ceasefire agreement that halts Israel’s war on Gaza, which has reportedly caused over 71,000 deaths and more than 171,000 injuries since October 2023, as stated by reports.
The initiative is part of a 20-point plan proposed by Trump and adopted by the UN Security Council under Resolution 2803 in November 2025.
The Foreign Ministry says the king agrees to join the board, part of a US-led initiative aimed at supporting peace efforts in the Middle East. The ministry notes that the board will include a select group of international leaders committed to promoting long-term stability and prosperity for future generations.
The invitation is described as a recognition of King Mohammed VI’s role as a prominent international figure on peace matters and the trust he holds with both the US administration and the wider international community.
Morocco plans to ratify the board’s founding charter, reaffirming its dedication to achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. The ministry also notes that the king welcomes Trump’s expressed commitment to advancing regional peace.
The White House announces the board’s creation late on Friday, alongside the approval of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies tasked with managing Gaza’s transitional phase.
The council’s formation coincides with the second phase of the ceasefire agreement that halts Israel’s war on Gaza, which has reportedly caused over 71,000 deaths and more than 171,000 injuries since October 2023, as stated by reports.
The initiative is part of a 20-point plan proposed by Trump and adopted by the UN Security Council under Resolution 2803 in November 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment