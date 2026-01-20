Specialists Neutralize Russian 'Petal' Mines Scattered On Hospital Grounds In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Police stated this on Telegram.

"Russian forces remotely mined the territory of a medical facility in central Kherson: PFM-1S anti-personnel mines were found on the grounds of a medical institution in the Korabelnyi District," the statement says.

It is noted that at the scene, police carefully inspected the area and found five mines. They posed a significant threat, so bomb disposal experts decided to destroy the dangerous "petals" by means of a controlled explosion.

Police emphasize that the enemy has intensified the mining of residential neighborhoods. Temperature conditions add a serious threat, as such mines can react unpredictably to temperature changes and detonate at any moment. Snow also increases the danger, as it covers the already hard-to-spot "petals."

Local residents are urged to closely follow official police channels and, if information about hazardous areas is published, to avoid traveling along these routes until the territory has been checked by bomb disposal experts.

As Ukrinform previously reported, law enforcement officers in Kherson recorded new cases of remote mining of the city territory by the Russian army.