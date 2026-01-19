Survivor's Story“Strength Of Scars” Poised For Film & Television As Author Avonley Lightstone Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

MENAFN - GetNews)What began as a child's silent suffering has become a story of survival, healing, and hope now on the verge of reaching the screen.has launched a crowdfunding campaign to adapt her powerful memoir, Strength of Scars, into a

Written from lived experience beginning at just three years old, Strength of Scars exposes the painful realities of abuse hidden behind closed doors, while boldly illuminating a path toward healing, resilience, and reclaiming one's identity. The story does not center on trauma alone, but on the extraordinary strength required to overcome it.

The project has recently gained momentum after a renowned film producer, known for producing several widely recognized films, expressed strong interest in adapting the story for the screen. To protect ownership of her life story and move forward with professional screenwriting and industry marketing, Lightstone is turning to the public for support.

The project gained momentum after a renowned film producer whose credits include films such as 300, Immortals, The Spiderwick Chronicles, Letters to Juliet, Power, and Den of Thieves expressed strong interest in adapting the story for the screen.“This story survived with me for decades and now it's ready to be seen,” said Avonley Lightstone.“I didn't write this book for sympathy. I wrote it so survivors would know they are not broken, and healing is possible.”

Abuse often lives in silence. Strength of Scars breaks that silence giving a voice to countless individuals who have endured trauma in isolation. Bringing this story to film or television has the power to reach millions, spark critical conversations, and provide validation and hope to survivors worldwide.

The crowdfunding campaign aims to raise $50,000 with the support of over 10,000 donors, each playing a vital role in transforming this deeply human story into a visual experience capable of changing lives.

“Abuse thrives in the dark,” Lightstone added.“But healing happens when we shine a light. This film could be that light for someone who thinks they're alone.”

Funds raised will directly support:



Professional screenplay development

Strategic marketing and pitching to film and television studios Retaining creative rights and story integrity during adaptation



From Book to Movement

Published in the summer of 2025 after years of writing and personal healing, Strength of Scars marked the beginning of a larger mission. Lightstone has since written three additional books continuing the story and sharing practical insights on healing from trauma.

Adapting the memoir for the screen is the next step in expanding that mission reaching audiences who may never pick up a book, but desperately need to hear its message.

How to Support & Get Involved

The campaign is now live on GoFundMe. Supporters are encouraged to donate, share the campaign, and help amplify a story that refuses to remain silent.

Crowdfunding Campaign:

Official Website:

Social Media:

Instagram: @AvonleyLightstone