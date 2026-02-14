UAE's Du To Invest In Singapore-India-Gulf Subsea Cable System For High Data Connectivity
The SING cable system will connect six strategic locations across the region, landing in Kalba, UAE; Muscat, Oman; Mumbai and Chennai, India; Kedah, Malaysia; and Singapore.
This next-generation subsea fibre optic network will deliver high-capacity, low-latency connectivity linking the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.
The UAE landing point will help reduce dependence on traditional routes such as the Red Sea corridor. SING will create a diversified East-West digital pathway, significantly enhancing route diversity and network resilience for global data traffic.
UAE has emerged as a premier destination for AI-driven innovation, advanced compute infrastructure, and global cloud expansion, which has driven exponential growth in international bandwidth and low-latency connectivity requirements.
The system's flexible architecture enables hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprises to efficiently scale capacity as AI adoption accelerates across the UAE, Gulf region, India, and Southeast Asia.
