Athletes Travel On Cruise Ship To UAE's Iconic Sir Bani Yas Island With Peacocks, Dolphins

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Somewhere on the blue Arabian Gulf, a cruise liner floats steadily towards Sir Bani Yas Island.

At first glance it appears to be a classic all-inclusive holiday. Children play in the rooftop pool, guests snooze on the sun loungers, and entertainment is provided throughout the day. However, when you look a bit closer you'll notice professional triathletes running laps around the deck, mechanics delivering bike checks, and athletes perfecting their strokes on swim training machines whilst looking out for dolphins out of the corner of their eyes.

Living up to the UAE's reputation for delivering extraordinary, unbelievably ambitious projects, the three-night Challenge Sir Bani Yas cruise offered amateur athletes and families seamless travel to the event, and the chance to stay just minutes from the start line with the best triathletes on the planet.

Featuring professional races - long (226km), middle (113km) and Olympic-distance (51.5km) triathlons - as well as community swim, bike and run races, the second edition of the first-of-its kind sporting event was attended by more than 4,800 participants and over 93 nationalities.

'It's been amazing'

Dubai resident Christopher Van Der Wait from South Africa finished second in his age category in the middle-distance triathlon. A seasoned amateur triathlete who has completed over 100 triathlon races around the world, he noted that it was the most unique event he'd ever been to.

“It's been amazing, from the cruise ship to the performance from the Al Fursan UAE Flying Team and the spectacular fireworks. It embodies how the UAE likes to push the boundaries and create events that no one else has thought of before,” said Van Der Wait.

“Staying in the same space as the athletes was very motivating and exciting. You get to see how much work they put in and their dedication to the sport, and it also makes you realise that they are just normal people, too," he added.

Along with getting to mingle at the buffet with medal-winning Olympians and Iron Man champions, the convenience the cruise ship provided was another key draw. Race pack collection services, race briefings, and live Q&A sessions with the pros were all hosted onboard, whilst bike services and a gym for any last-minute training were also provided.

Most importantly, the ship also offered a more affordable way of travelling for sport and races.

Abu Dhabi resident Giovanni Dellomes explained that it was his first time completing a 226km triathlon.“My main reason for choosing this race was because I knew I wouldn't have to buy a flight ticket or a hotel and that it would be a lot cheaper than attending a similar race elsewhere in the world."

The cruise also simplified the logistics of travelling with sporting equipment.

“I could just wheel my bike on and off so there was no hassle of having to hire one or any luggage weight limit to worry about,” said the Filipino national.

“It was incredible to be competing just metres away from where we were staying. It meant I was calm throughout. All the travel, food and accommodation was included and it was the perfect place to try such a challenging distance for the first time.”

While the pro athletes might have been one of the highlights of the cruise, the island's 17,000 free roaming creatures stole the show out on the cycle course.

For Olympic triathlon participant Kara Bello, it felt like a different country to her home in Abu Dhabi. "I saw oryx, gazelles, peacocks and a big falcon soaring overhead. It was my first time on a cruise ship and my first time at Sir Bani Yas Island, so it was very exciting in lots of ways. We loved exploring the different areas of the ship and the pool, too. Everyone was in vacation mode.”

The experience wasn't just open to race participants either. Ebtehag Yassin travelled from Dubai with her husband and two teenage sons to hop on the cruise from Abu Dhabi's Mina Zayed. The Egyptian family now feels inspired to enter a race themselves.

“We came because we were looking for activities that we could do as a family, and it has been the perfect way of escaping work and school and creating memories together,” she said.

“It was great to see people of all ages taking part and my eldest son is excited to sign up and race next year. It's really opened our eyes to a whole scene that we never knew existed in the UAE.”

Australian Belinda Granger is the Pro Liaison for the Challenge Family. A former professional triathlete, she had never seen an event like it in her 30 years working in the industry.

“I never thought I would be arriving at a race on a cruise ship,” she declares.

“It's been wonderful and something that has never been done before. That's why it has attracted such a strong field of pros. The UAE is a place that makes the impossible possible.”



