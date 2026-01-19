How A Doctor Brought Pro-Athlete Fabric To Medical Scrubs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Long before“performance scrubs” became a trend, Dr. Bart Petrini, a neuroradiologist and former collegiate and professional athlete, was asking a simple question during his medical residency: Why do my athletic uniforms perform better than the scrubs I wear for 12- to 24-hour hospital shifts?

That question led to the founding of Titan Scrubs in 2007 - and to a quiet revolution in healthcare apparel.

At the time, medical scrubs had barely evolved in decades. Cotton fabrics dominated hospital wardrobes, despite being restrictive, poorly breathable, and ill-suited for long, physically demanding shifts. As someone who had trained and competed at the highest levels of sport, Dr. Petrini understood that performance, comfort, and endurance start with fabric.

“I was living in scrubs during residency, and they were miserable,” said Dr. Petrini.“Meanwhile, my athletic gear designed for elite performance was stretchable, breathable, moisture-wicking, and durable. I couldn't understand why healthcare professionals didn't have access to the same level of performance.”

Rather than accept the status quo, Dr. Petrini went straight to the source: Optimer, the fabric technology company behind the high-performance materials used by professional athletes across the United States. The result was an unprecedented partnership which led to the creation of the first medical scrubs made with true performance fabric technology.

Today, while many apparel brands claim“performance” using imitation or proprietary fabrics, Titan Scrubs remains the only scrubs company using authentic Optimer technology - the same fabric innovation trusted by professional athletes.

The difference is immediate: four-way stretch, temperature regulation across hot and cold environments, moisture management, and durability built to withstand repeated long shifts.

“Yes, it costs more to do it the right way,” Dr. Petrini said.“But when you're caring for patients, details matter. Comfort matters. Performance matters. Healthcare professionals deserve the same quality gear trusted by elite athletes.”

Nearly a decade after its inception, Titan Scrubs continues to operate on a simple belief: healthcare workers are healthcare athletes - and their apparel should be built accordingly.

ABOUT TITAN SCRUBS:

Founded in 2007 by neuroradiologist Dr. Bart Petrini, Titan Scrubs is the only medical apparel company using authentic Optimer performance fabric technology trusted by professional athletes. Designed by a doctor, for healthcare professionals, Titan Scrubs delivers unmatched comfort, durability, and performance for long shifts and demanding environments.