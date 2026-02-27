Uzbekistan, Paraguay Eye Industrial Cooperation Program For 20262027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Paraguay discussed the establishment of an Intergovernmental Commission and the development of an Industrial Cooperation Program for 2026–2027, Trend reports via Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The matter was reviewed during meetings in Asunción between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Paraguay's ministers responsible for industry and commerce, livestock, and geology, as well as the President of the National Electricity Administration (ANDE).

The sides explored avenues for gradually expanding reciprocal market access, increasing bilateral trade turnover, and strengthening cooperation in agro-industry, energy, mining, chemicals, and textiles, alongside building an institutional framework for long-term partnership.

Particular focus was placed on arranging regular supplies of meat products, expanding exports of Uzbek fertilizers and textiles, and launching joint projects under the Maquila regime to facilitate access to MERCOSUR markets.

In addition, a roundtable with executives of leading Paraguayan companies was held to discuss concrete investment initiatives and move toward the practical implementation of the agreements reached.