Spanish League: Barcelona's 11-Game Winning Run Ends In 2-1 Loss
It was just too much for Barcelona to overcome on Sunday as it lost 2-1 to Real Sociedad in the Spanish league to see its 11-game winning streak come to an end.
Barcelona had three goals disallowed - as well as a penalty-kick call reversed by video review - in the first half alone. It had five attempts hit the woodwork, including an 84th-minute header by Jules Koundé from close range, and Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro made a series of impressive saves.
“Disappointed, we created a lot of opportunities. The result does not reflect our game,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said.
“Sometimes it's like that. At the end, there are some days you invest a lot of energy and at the end you are unlucky. I appreciate a lot what I saw.”
The loss left the Catalan club one point ahead of second-place Real Madrid, which beat Levante 2-0 at home on Saturday.
It was the second consecutive win for Sociedad, which moved to eighth place.
