Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Director-General Of World Health Organization In Davos (PHOTO/VIDEO)

President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Director-General Of World Health Organization In Davos (PHOTO/VIDEO)


2026-01-19 03:15:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DAVOS, Switzerland, January 19.​ On January 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Davos, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

During the conversation, the parties fondly recalled their previous meetings.

They emphasized the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization, and highlighted Azerbaijan's support for the organization's projects in various regions of the world. In this context, they touched upon Azerbaijan's voluntary financial assistance to a number of countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting included an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization.

MENAFN19012026000187011040ID1110620928



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search