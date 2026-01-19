403
Silver Forecast: 19/01: Clear Bullish Attitude (Video)
- Silver has continued to be a headache for analysts around the world as it's very difficult to get your hands on what is essentially a“slippery fish.” What I mean by this is that every time it looks like it's going to do something specific, it has a wild day, as we have seen on both Thursday and Friday. I do think at this point in time, we are getting a little ahead of ourselves, but I could have just cut and pasted that in my analysis for the last 3 months or so.
