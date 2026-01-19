403
Cambodia sees strong growth in garments, shoes, travel goods exports
(MENAFN) Cambodia’s exports of garments, shoes, and travel goods total 15.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 15.7 percent, according to a report from the Ministry of Commerce.
Garments alone account for 11.4 billion dollars in exports, up 16.5 percent from the previous year. Footwear shipments reach 2.09 billion dollars, a 24.5 percent increase, while travel goods total 2.02 billion dollars, rising 3.8 percent compared with 2024.
The garment, footwear, and travel goods sector is Cambodia’s largest source of foreign exchange, contributing roughly half of the nation’s total export value, the report notes. The industry comprises over 1,500 factories and branches, employing more than 900,000 workers, the majority of whom are women, according to the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training.
Thong Mengdavid, deputy director of the China-ASEAN Studies Center at the Cambodia University of Technology and Science, said the strong growth reflects Cambodia’s success in diversifying markets beyond its traditional trading partners.
"I think the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement has also given a boost to this growth," he said. "And this upward trend is likely to continue this year, supported by external demand and new investment inflows from China, South Korea and Japan."
