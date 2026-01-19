Quartz Market To Hit USD 16.77 Billion By 2033, Driven By Construction Industry Growth

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quartz Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report by Grade (Quartz Surface / Slab, High Purity Quartz), Application (Building & Construction, Electronics & Semiconductor), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global quartz market, valued at USD 11.78 billion in 2024, is set to escalate to USD 16.77 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is largely driven by the dynamic expansion of the global building and construction industry. Particularly, engineered quartz is gaining prominence as a preferred material for countertops, flooring, and wall cladding due to its superior performance characteristics, such as its non-porous and stain-resistant surface. These features offer a distinct advantage over natural stones, ensuring the longevity and sustainability of both residential and commercial project investments.

The heightened post-pandemic emphasis on hygiene has further boosted the popularity of engineered quartz, especially in culinary and sanitation spaces, where its non-porous quality is highly valued. Advanced manufacturing technologies have enabled quartz to imitate the luxurious appearance of stones like marble and granite with remarkable consistency and variety. This adaptability provides consumers with the freedom to enjoy sophisticated aesthetics without the high maintenance concerns typically associated with natural stones. Quartz's blend of aesthetic appeal and practical benefits solidifies its status as an optimal solution for modern interior design.

Recent advancements in quartz production techniques have significantly enhanced efficiency and minimized waste, allowing for the creation of slabs with intricate and realistic veining patterns. Innovations in research have led to the development of ultra-compact surfaces boasting superior resistance to heat, impact, and UV radiation, broadening quartz applications to include outdoor environments. The advent of thinner, lighter slabs introduces new possibilities for vertical installations and furniture, expanding market horizons beyond traditional countertop applications. These enhancements not only elevate product performance but also enable manufacturers to distinguish themselves in a competitive industry landscape.

Economic growth, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, has increased disposable incomes, encouraging consumer investments in home renovations and premium building materials. As the middle class flourishes, there is a growing demand for products that combine quality, durability, and style, a demand that quartz efficiently fulfills. Concurrently, escalating urbanization precipitates new housing and commercial space construction, necessitating high-quality interior finishes. This sustained development generates fertile ground for the widespread adoption of quartz surfaces.

