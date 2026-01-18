QSE Index Closes Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed higher on Sunday by 57.34 points, or 0.52 percent, to reach 11,124.98 points.

During the session, a total of 117,040,429 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 353,579,643.872, through 30,251 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the shares of 43 companies rise, and those of 3 companies decline, while 6 companies maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QAR 666,243,164,305.520, compared to QAR 663,491,446,294.874 in the previous session.