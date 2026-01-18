Palestinian Technocratic Committee For Gaza Launches Operations In Cairo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The National Committee for the Management of Gaza (NCAG) officially commenced its mandate on Saturday as a transitional technocratic body responsible for the territory's civil affairs and internal security following an inaugural meeting in the Egyptian capital.

The committee, established under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 and a 20-point peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump, will oversee Gaza's stability, recovery, and reconstruction while the Palestinian Authority completes its internal reform programme. Commissioner General Dr Ali Shaath, who chaired the 15 January session, described the body's formation as a“pivotal moment” in collective efforts to begin a new chapter for the territory. Shaath stated that the committee is a Palestinian entity created by Palestinians for Palestinians, with the formal support of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), the Palestinian Authority, and various Palestinian factions.

The newly appointed administration is composed of a group of professional experts including Abdul Karim Ashour for agriculture, Omar Shamali for telecommunications and digital services, and Aed Abu Ramadan for economy, industry, and trade. Education is overseen by Dr Jabr Al-Daour, while Dr Bashir Al-Rayyes and Dr Aed Yaghi manage the finance and health portfolios respectively. Security and internal affairs are led by Sami Nesman, with Adnan Abu Warda handling justice, Osama Al-Saadawi managing lands and housing, Hana Tarazi overseeing social security, and Dr Ali Barhoum in charge of water, utilities, and local authorities.

In his first official act, Dr Shaath signed the NCAG mission statement, which pledges to transform Gaza's transition into a foundation for permanent prosperity under the guidance of a“Peace Council” chaired by President Trump and supported by a High Representative for Gaza. The committee committed to restoring essential services such as electricity, water, healthcare, and education while establishing a productive economy aimed at providing equal opportunities to replace unemployment. The mission statement further emphasised the principle of“one authority, one law, and one weapon” as the basis for restructuring justice and security institutions within the territory.

The committee expressed appreciation for the leadership of President Trump and acknowledged the essential roles of regional partners, including Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, whose mediation and support were described as pillars of regional stability. Following their appointment, the commissioners immediately began planning for the expansion of humanitarian aid and the restoration of public services. The body stated its intention to ensure long-term governance, sustainable growth, and self-rule across the entire Gaza Strip. For further information, the committee directed enquiries to its media office at [email protected].