Pune Grand Tour 2026: World's Elite Cyclists Compete For Historic LA Olympic Qualifier

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Jan 18 (IANS) Some of the top road racers of the circuit will be in action when the Pune Grand Tour 2026 is flagged off in Pune on Monday. India stands on the threshold of a historic moment as the event marks the country's first-ever Continental multi-stage Road Race for men and is classified as a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) 2.2 international competition.

With its inclusion under the UCI framework, the Pune Grand Tour 2026 marks India's official entry into the global professional cycling calendar.

For Indian cyclists, the Pune Grand Tour represents a rare opportunity to compete against top international teams on home soil. Exposure to elite race dynamics, professional team tactics, and UCI-level competition is expected to play a critical role in bridging the gap between domestic racing and the global circuit.

The inclusion of the Pune Grand Tour in the UCI calendar comes at a time when Asia is emerging as a key growth market for professional cycling. With increasing investment in infrastructure, talent development, and international competition exposure, India's entry into elite-stage racing signals a long-term vision for the professionalisation of the sport in the country.

Owing to its UCI classification, the Pune Grand Tour 2026 will offer riders the opportunity to earn valuable ranking points that count toward qualification for the LA 2028 Summer Olympics. The competition is scheduled to begin on Monday, with Prologue – to record the riders' individual time travel, which will decide the pole positions ahead of the opening (Stage 1) race day.

Morocco's team Sidi Ali Unlocks Sports Team (UCI world ranked 157) has pulled out of the event due to unforeseen reasons, leaving the field of riders to 164 from 28 teams, representing 35 countries across five continents, who will take to the start line. Despite Morocco's absence, India still holds a rare milestone of having the largest field of riders, unprecedented for a UCI 2.2 category race seen before globally.

Typically, this classification race features around 125 riders. For the inaugural year of Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026, Asia will have the largest representation of 78 riders, followed by 69 from Europe, along with strong representation from Oceania, the Americas, and Africa, underscoring the global stature of the event.

Spain's Burgos Burpellet BH enters the Pune Grand Tour 2026 as the crowd favourites. Ranked 29th in the world, they are the only ProTeam-level squad in the field and regularly compete at cycling's high-tier races, including the prestigious Vuelta a España. Challenging for the top spot will be China's Li Ning Star (world ranking 33) and Malaysia's Terengganu Cycling Team (world ranking 38), expecting a photo-finish to claim the inaugural Pune Trophy.

The top Six UCI World Ranking teams that will be participating in the Pune Grand Tour are Burgos Burpellet BH, Spain (World UCI Ranking: 29); Li Ning Star, China (World UCI Ranking: 33); Terengganu Cycling Team (World UCI Ranking: 38); Rojai Insurance Winspace (World UCI Ranking: 44); Quick Pro Team, Estonia (World UCI Ranking: 68) and Tarteletto-Isorex, Belgium (World UCI Ranking: 78).

India's challenge will be led by the peloton of the national team, having experienced riders including Sahil Kumar (Haryana), Dinesh Kumar (Haryana), Surya Thathu (Maharashtra), Vishwajeet Singh (Punjab), Harshveer Singh Sikhon (Punjab), and M. Naveen John (Karnataka). The inclusion of the Indian Development Team has come as a welcome step by the Pune Grand Tour, as it will allow India's second team to gain experience and grow in confidence for future progressive races.

At the conclusion of the tour, the winners will be presented with a hand-crafted copper trophy, sculpted by Pune's renowned Tambat Aali coppersmiths. Inspired by the eight historic forts that line the race route and the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the trophy reflects the region's rich heritage and craftsmanship.

As the countdown begins, the 85/Pune Grand Tour 2026 is poised to become more than just a race. It stands as a powerful statement of India's readiness to host world-class cycling events and make a lasting impression on the global sporting stage.

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 is India's first-ever UCI 2.2 category multi-stage, five-day Continental Cycling Race for Men, marking a watershed moment for India's presence in the global professional circuit. A gruelling 437-km route passes through the diverse terrains of the Deccan Plateau and Sahyadri Ranges. The event has received an unprecedented field of 171 elite riders from 29 teams representing five continents and 35 countries. Organised by Pune District Administration,