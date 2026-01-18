Sport For Peacebuilding In Syria Conference Concludes In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) – The "Sport for Peacebuilding in Syria: From Dialogue to Action" conference concluded in Amman on Sunday, bringing together international and regional partners to advance the use of sport as a tool for peacebuilding and social recovery in Syria.The two-day conference was organized by Generations For Peace under the patronage of its founder and president, His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, in partnership with the Olympic Council of Asia, UNICEF, the Olympic Refuge Foundation, and the Yusra Mardini Foundation. It was held at the headquarters of Generations For Peace and drew more than 150 participants from international organizations, Syrian civil society organizations, youth leaders, and local nongovernmental organizations.The conference served as a platform for dialogue and practical engagement, focusing on the role of sport in peacebuilding, strengthening community resilience, and supporting recovery and the reconstruction of Syria's social fabric. The final day featured interactive sessions and workshops aimed at translating dialogue into action through policy development, partnership-building, and the design of safe and trauma-sensitive sports programs.Workshops were led by Generations For Peace in cooperation with several specialized organizations, including PACES, Right to Play, Bonyan Center, and the Development for People and Nature Association. Participants addressed issues related to mental health, coping with trauma, youth participation and leadership, sustainable funding mechanisms, and community-based sports initiatives in Syria.The conference concluded with the launch of the "Amman Declaration," which outlines a practical roadmap for integrating sport into recovery and peacebuilding efforts in Syria. The declaration underscores the importance of youth engagement, amplifying youth voices, and strengthening cross-sector cooperation to achieve sustainable impact.Chief Executive Officer of Generations For Peace Lama Hattab said the conference marked an important step toward translating ideas into tangible action, noting that sport can create safe spaces that support recovery, rebuild trust, and empower young people to play an active role in their communities.The conference builds on the outcomes of the Generations For Peace symposium on "Sport for Peace and Development in Syria," held in May 2025, and forms part of the "Peace Through Sport" program funded by the Olympic Council of Asia. The program is implemented by Generations For Peace in Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan.Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia Husain Musallam said the council highly values the efforts of His Royal Highness Prince Faisal, a member of the Council's Executive Board and chairperson of the Peace Through Sport Committee, in ensuring the success of the conference. He added that the event succeeded in mobilizing youth energy and strengthening coordination among sports sector stakeholders to promote peace and development in Syria.UNICEF Representative in Jordan Marc Rubin said peace for children and youth affected by conflicts cannot be achieved through policies alone, but through safe spaces that foster recovery, participation, and dignity. He said the conference highlighted the role of sport in translating evidence into collective action that builds resilience and places youth at the center of peacebuilding efforts.For his part, Olympic Refuge Foundation Director Jeroen Carrin said the conference was held at a critical time for Syrians continuing to endure the consequences of conflict and displacement. He stressed that sport can help create safe spaces, strengthen a sense of belonging, and enhance community resilience, reaffirming the foundation's commitment to supporting efforts that translate sport-for-peace approaches into concrete action.The conference outcomes will be followed by regional training sessions for Generations For Peace partners in Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine, aimed at strengthening their capacity to design and implement inclusive, safe, and trauma-sensitive sports programs that support social cohesion in conflict-affected settings.