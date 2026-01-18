MP: Two Dead, Several Injured In Jabalpur As Speeding Car Mows Down Labourers

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, Jan 18 (IANS) A devastating incident unfolded on a national highway in the Barela police station area near Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Sunday, when a speeding unidentified car -- ploughed into a group of labourers, killing two women on the spot and injuring more than a dozen others.

The labourers, who were engaged in painting grills and installing road divider railings along the highway, had paused for their lunch break and were sitting by the roadside when the vehicle struck them around 2 p.m.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and screams as the car hit the group without slowing down, then fled the spot, leaving the victims scattered.

Those who were killed have been identified as Chainwati Bai (40) and Lachchho Bai (40).

Both were residents of Biharia village in the Bijadandi police station area of Mandla district and were camping in the Jabalpur area as labourers.

According to the police, both female labourers died on the spot, while several others sustained critical injuries.

A total of 13 persons were injured and immediately rushed to the district hospital (Jabalpur Medical College Hospital) via 108 ambulance services.

Of these, a few people sustained minor injuries and were discharged after first aid, while the rest remain under treatment.

"They were taking lunch after work when the car suddenly came and mowed them down," the police said.

Senior police officials said, "The driver fled with the car after the accident. Police teams immediately reached the spot upon receiving information, and the injured were shifted to the hospital. Doctors declared two women dead on arrival, three are seriously injured, and the remaining sustained minor injuries."

The victims are primarily residents of Mandla district.

Local residents gathered at the site in anger and sorrow, promptly alerting authorities.

A case has been registered against the absconding driver, and a search operation is underway to trace both the vehicle and the individual responsible.

Police investigations are ongoing to identify the vehicle and apprehend the driver.

Authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward.