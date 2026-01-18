BTC/USD Forex Signal 14/01: Strong Bullish Breakout (Chart)
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 100,000. Add a stop-loss at 90,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 90,000. Add a stop-loss at 100,000.
The other key catalyst for the BTC/USD pair will be the upcoming ruling of Donald Trump's tariffs by the Supreme Court. A ruling to end these tariffs, and a possible refund, will be bullish for the crypto market because of the impact on inflation.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has been in a strong uptrend in the past few days, moving from a low of 80,465 in November to the current 94,330.It has moved above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a highly bullish sign. Also, it has formed an ascending triangle pattern, which is made up of a horizontal resistance and an ascending trendline.Therefore, the triangle pattern points to more gains in the near term, potentially to the key resistance level at 100,000.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
