Arabian Gulf Properties Chairman Highlights Strong Commercial Real Estate Growth As A Signal Of Dubai's Economic Maturity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – January, 2026 - Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of Arabian Gulf Properties, has highlighted the strong performance of Dubai's commercial real estate sector as a clear indicator of the emirate's sustained economic momentum and global investment appeal.

Recent data citing figures from the Dubai Land Department, shows that commercial real estate sales in Dubai surged by 79.3 percent during the first 11 months of 2025, reaching approximately AED 15.4 billion across 5,373 transactions, compared to AED 8.6 billion during the same period in 2024. The figures encompass office and retail property sales and reflect rising demand from both regional and international investors.

Mr AlBlooshi noted that this sharp increase underscores growing confidence in Dubai's business ecosystem, driven by continued economic diversification, population growth, and the emirate's role as a regional headquarters for multinational companies.

“The strength of Dubai's commercial real estate market reflects more than short-term activity; it signals the depth and maturity of the emirate's economic fundamentals,” said AlBlooshi.“Sustained demand for office and retail assets confirms Dubai's position as a preferred destination for global businesses seeking stability, connectivity, and long-term growth.”

He added that commercial real estate has increasingly become a strategic asset class, supporting the expansion of professional services, technology firms, retail operators, and regional headquarters operations, while reinforcing Dubai's competitiveness as a global business hub.

Mr AlBlooshi emphasized that the current market performance is also supported by regulatory clarity, advanced infrastructure, and long-term urban planning policies, which together have strengthened investor confidence and encouraged capital inflows into income-generating commercial assets.

Under his leadership, Arabian Gulf Properties continues to align its development and investment strategy with these market fundamentals, focusing on well-located, design-led, and functionally efficient commercial and mixed-use developments that respond to the evolving needs of businesses and end users.

“At Arabian Gulf Properties, we view this momentum as an opportunity to contribute responsibly to Dubai's urban and economic landscape,” AlBlooshi added.“Our focus remains on delivering developments that combine quality, functionality, and long-term value, while supporting the emirate's vision for sustainable and competitive growth.”

He concluded that the sustained growth in commercial transactions reflects a broader structural shift in Dubai's real estate market, where demand is increasingly driven by genuine business activity rather than speculative cycles.

