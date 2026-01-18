Vitalik Buterin Urges 'Garbage Collection' To Reduce Ethereum Bloat

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum Co-Founder Calls for Protocol Simplification to Combat Bloat

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, has issued a compelling appeal to developers to address the long-standing issue of protocol bloat. In a recent post on X, he emphasized that the core principle of trustlessness and self-sovereignty in blockchain networks depends less on deploying extensive decentralization metrics and more on maintaining simplicity within the protocol. Buterin warned that increasing complexity, driven by continuous feature additions and insufficient removal of outdated code, compromises the protocol's integrity and usability.



Buterin advocates for a focus on simplicity to enhance trustlessness, self-sovereignty, and the protocol's overall health.

He criticizes the tendency to prioritize backward compatibility over meaningful protocol cleanup, leading to unwieldy, bloated codebases.

Buterin proposes implementing explicit“garbage collection” mechanisms to trim unnecessary features and reduce cryptographic complexity. He cites past Ethereum upgrades, such as the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, as successful examples of large-scale protocol cleanup.

The debate over Ethereum's future approach to protocol development has gained renewed attention. Buterin stressed that the relentless growth of the codebase hampers decentralization and trust, as complexities force users and developers to rely heavily on cryptography and expert explanations. This erosion of transparency and portability affects the core values of blockchain technology.

He highlighted that most protocol upgrades tend to favor additions rather than subtractions, driven by a bias towards backward compatibility. This pattern causes the protocol to become increasingly cumbersome, making it harder for new teams to rebuild high-quality clients if existing ones disappear. To combat this, Buterin champions a structured“garbage collection” process-an explicit effort to reduce total code lines, limit reliance on cryptographic primitives, and establish fixed, predictable invariants.

Historical examples, such as Ethereum's transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, serve as precedents for effective cleanup efforts. Recent initiatives like refining gas costs, which link computational costs more directly to resource use, are steps toward simplifying the network. Future proposals may involve migrating seldom-used features into smart contracts, easing developer burden and improving protocol agility.

Meanwhile, Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko emphasized the importance of continuous evolution, asserting that Solana (SOL ) must remain in constant motion. Responding to Buterin, he argued that iteration is critical for staying relevant in a competitive market, even if this means no single team drives all changes.

Ultimately, Buterin envisions a future where Ethereum reaches a state of optimal stability-one capable of operating securely and predictably for decades without ongoing developer interventions, thus passing the“walkaway test” of long-term reliability.

