Kuwait, Jordan Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties, Latest Regional, Int'l Events
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) - Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and Jordan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Al-Safadi, discussed over a phone call the bilateral ties between the two countries.
The two sides also touched on the latest regional and international developments. (end)
