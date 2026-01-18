Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, Jordan Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties, Latest Regional, Int'l Events

2026-01-18 08:04:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) - Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and Jordan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Al-Safadi, discussed over a phone call the bilateral ties between the two countries.
The two sides also touched on the latest regional and international developments. (end)
