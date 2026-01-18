403
Amir Of Qatar, Canada PM Discuss Joint Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and visiting Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney discussed on Sunday a host of issues and matters that concern both sides.
During the meeting, the Amir of Qatar hoped that the Canadian prime minister's visit to Doha would contribute to expanding prospects of bilateral cooperation in a way that serves the interests of both friendly countries, wishing further progress and prosperity for Qatari-Canadian relations.
The Canadian prime minister, for his part, extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Amir for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, affirming his country's keenness to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation with Qatar and propel them to broader horizons in various fields. (end)
