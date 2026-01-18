Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Of Qatar, Canada PM Discuss Joint Issues


2026-01-18 08:04:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and visiting Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney discussed on Sunday a host of issues and matters that concern both sides.
During the meeting, the Amir of Qatar hoped that the Canadian prime minister's visit to Doha would contribute to expanding prospects of bilateral cooperation in a way that serves the interests of both friendly countries, wishing further progress and prosperity for Qatari-Canadian relations.
The Canadian prime minister, for his part, extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Amir for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, affirming his country's keenness to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation with Qatar and propel them to broader horizons in various fields. (end)
sss


MENAFN18012026000071011013ID1110615550



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search