Clashes intensify in northern Syria despite Kurdish withdrawal agreement
(MENAFN) Military tensions flared sharply in northern Syria on Saturday as fighting broke out between the Syrian interim authorities and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), despite a withdrawal agreement announced just the day before.
The day’s hostilities began in the eastern Aleppo countryside after the SDF accused the Syrian army of moving into the towns of Deir Hafer and Maskanah before the 48-hour withdrawal window had ended. Syrian authorities, in turn, said they were deploying to secure the area in response to what they described as violations by the SDF, including attacks that killed two soldiers.
As clashes intensified, Syrian forces reported advances beyond eastern Aleppo toward Raqqa province, declaring all territory west of the Euphrates a closed military zone. State outlets indicated that the army had captured strategic locations near Tabqa, including the Safyan and al-Thawra oil fields, the al-Rasafa junction, and several towns and villages, while also moving into Tabqa from multiple directions and beginning to encircle the military airport.
The SDF rejected claims that the Raqqa region was part of the withdrawal agreement, asserting that the deal applied only to Deir Hafer and Maskanah. They accused Syrian forces of targeting their positions with tanks and artillery in areas outside the agreement, including Dibsi Afnan and near the al-Thawra oil field.
