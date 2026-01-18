4,719 Patients Benefit From Armed Forces' Medical Camp In Lakshadweep

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) A five-day joint services multi-speciality medical camp in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep concluded with 4,719 patients benefiting from the facilities provided with support from the civil administration, an official said on Sunday.

The Indian Navy led the Armed Forces in conducting the camp at Kavaratti, Agatti, Amini, Androth, and Minicoy islands, reaffirming the commitment to delivering quality healthcare and preventive services to remote island communities through seamless inter-services cooperation.

The camp was inaugurated on January 12 and ended on January 16.

"The camp witnessed an overwhelming response, 4,719 patients availed specialist and super-specialist consultations," an official statement said.

"For the first time in Lakshadweep, a medical camp of this scale offered an expanded range of specialists and super-specialists, significantly improving access to advanced healthcare," it added.

The team included experts in Neurology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Endocrinology and Gastroenterology, supported by specialists from Medicine, Surgery, ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Dental Surgery, Radiology and Community Medicine.

"The rapid deployment of medical teams and equipment, along with the establishment of fully functional medical facilities on each island, underscored the high level of coordination and jointness among the three services," the statement said.

Planned airlift and sea lift of personnel and sensitive medical equipment demonstrated effective inter-services synergy, it added.

Comprehensive medical and surgical services were delivered across all islands.

A total of 51 general surgical procedures were performed, reducing the need for referrals to mainland hospitals.

In ophthalmology, 71 cataract surgeries were conducted, restoring vision for numerous elderly patients.

Advanced diagnostics included over 50 endoscopic procedures, more than 50 echocardiographic examinations, and multiple treadmill tests for cardiac evaluation.

Radiology services recorded over 250 ultrasound examinations, while more than 100 dental procedures and over 30 minor dermatological procedures were carried out.

All services and medicines were provided free of cost, the statement said.

As a lasting contribution, the Indian Navy donated two ECG machines to healthcare facilities at Agatti and Amini.

"Extensive Information, Education and Communication activities were also conducted, covering preventive health, healthy lifestyle practices, cancer awareness, mental wellness and Basic Life Support training," the statement said.

"Widely appreciated by the people of Lakshadweep and the Union Territory administration, the Joint Services Multi-Speciality Medical Camp stood out for its scale, professionalism and tangible impact," it added.

"By delivering advanced medical care and strengthening preventive health awareness through a unified tri-services effort, the Indian Armed Forces once again reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of citizens in remote regions of the nation," it said.