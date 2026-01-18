Ashghal Continues Roads, Infrastructure Works In Jeryan Nejaima

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' continues to implement the Remaining Roads and Infrastructure Works in Jeryan Nejaima, as part of its efforts to develop the road network and improve infrastructure services in the area.

Eng. Abdulaziz Khalid, the project engineer in the Drainage Networks Projects Department at Ashghal, explained that the project aims to meet the needs of the growing population in Jeryan Nejaima by providing services to around 624 residential plots for citizens. He noted that upon completion of all project works, the area will witness improved traffic flow, enhanced connectivity to public facilities, and improved road safety for residents and visitors.



Regarding the works to be implemented within the project, Eng. Abdulaziz Khalid explained that they include the construction of 22 km of roads, the installation of 677 lighting poles, and the provision of 2,800 parking spaces. Works also include 20 km of stormwater drainage networks, a 15 km treated water network, and a 16 km sewage network, in addition to landscaping works involving the planting of 449 trees.

Currently, the existing asphalt layer is being removed in some areas to prepare for the commencement of infrastructure work. In other locations, deep excavation work is underway to lay pipes for stormwater and treated water drainage networks.