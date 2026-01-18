Navi Mumbai Airport Hits 100K Passenger Milestone Within 19 Days Of Commercial Inauguration

Dhaka: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has recorded over 100,000 passenger movements within 19 days of beginning commercial operations on December 25, 2025, as per an official statement from the airport.

From December 25 to January 12, NMIA handled 109,917 passengers, comprising 55,934 inbound and 53,983 outbound individuals. It reported January 10 was the busiest day, with 7,345 air traveler movements.

During this period, NMIA operated a total of 734 flights, including 32 general aviation flights. For commercial flights, Delhi, Goa, and Bengaluru were the top destinations. In addition to passenger traffic, the airport handled 22.21 tonnes of cargo.

NMIA said it is gradually scaling up services with modern infrastructure, streamlined processes, and a focus on operational efficiency. The airport assured it will maintain high standards of safety, service quality, and passenger experience even when the expansion continues.

Navi Mumbai International Airport, one of two airports in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, is an international airport in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited, a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and CIDCO, the Maharashtra government's development body, is developing the airport.

