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Canada’s Prime Minister Praises Trump
(MENAFN) Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday commended US President Donald Trump as a "very successful politician," while acknowledging that "it's not easy" engaging with him.
During his visit, Carney spoke at the Australian think-tank Lowy Institute and was asked about his interactions with the US president.
Carney remarked, "He's president for reasons. He's had success in other areas. He's eminently, you know, elected twice. You would say, elected three times."
Referring to Trump as "very successful politician, very special," Carney highlighted that the US president "appreciates, particularly in private, being direct and discussing issues and being clear where your position is."
He also cautioned about public statements, saying, "You don't want to say anything in public that you can't back up."
Carney observed that Trump is "quite different in private; he's more interested in your viewpoint on various things in private," noting that the president facilitates discussions to "work through things."
Emphasizing the challenges, the Canadian prime minister concluded, "To be clear, it's not easy."
During his visit, Carney spoke at the Australian think-tank Lowy Institute and was asked about his interactions with the US president.
Carney remarked, "He's president for reasons. He's had success in other areas. He's eminently, you know, elected twice. You would say, elected three times."
Referring to Trump as "very successful politician, very special," Carney highlighted that the US president "appreciates, particularly in private, being direct and discussing issues and being clear where your position is."
He also cautioned about public statements, saying, "You don't want to say anything in public that you can't back up."
Carney observed that Trump is "quite different in private; he's more interested in your viewpoint on various things in private," noting that the president facilitates discussions to "work through things."
Emphasizing the challenges, the Canadian prime minister concluded, "To be clear, it's not easy."
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