UN Condemns Deadly Attack On Rehab Centre In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Top UN officials condemned on Tuesday Pakistan's overnight strike on a rehab centre that reportedly killed at least 400 people in Kabul, according to Taliban authorities, and injured more than 250 others.

“A reported overnight strike on the Omid Drug Rehabilitation Facility in Kabul, managed by the Ministry of Interior, killed more than 400 people, and injured at least 250, who were being treated for substance use disorders,” said World Health Organization (WHO ) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Since hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated at the end of last month, several hundred Afghan civilians – including 104 children and 59 women – have been killed or injured.

The Pakistani Government has denied its forces hit the facility, insisting that it has struck only military targets.

Tens of thousands, mostly in the south and southeast of the country, have been displaced by the fighting.

In Pakistan, many have also been forced to flee their homes, and schools have been closed.

WHO is working to verify last night's incident, Tedros said, but the intensifying conflict is placing additional strain on health systems and increasing risks to the health and wellbeing of vulnerable populations.

The upsurge in hostilities between the Taliban and Islamabad has resulted in“ at least six health facilities reportedly being impacted in Afghanistan since late February,” he said.

“I urge all parties to de-escalate and prioritise peace and health. Peace is the best medicine.”

Scene of 'total destruction'

Thameen Al-Kheetan, spokesperson for UN human rights office, OHCHR, said witnesses had described a“scene of total destruction” at the site, with hundreds searching for their relatives.

“Under international humanitarian law, civilians and civilian objects are strictly protected,” he said, emphasising that the laws of war clearly spell out that any attack must comply with the fundamental principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions.

“ International humanitarian law provides for specific and increased protections for medical facilities.”

Call for reparations

The OHCHR spokesperson said the incident must be investigated promptly, independently and transparently with those responsible held to account in line with international standards.

“Those results must be made public,” he said.“ Victims and victims' families are entitled to reparations.”

UN human rights chief Volker Türk reiterated his call on all parties to take effective measures to ensure the protection of civilians, in line with international law. He stressed the need for an immediate end to hostilities and for the free flow of humanitarian aid to those in need.