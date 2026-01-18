Tamil Nadu Minister Sekarbabu Slams AIADMK For 'Copycat Politics'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 18 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the AIADMK leadership, accusing the principal Opposition party of lacking originality and merely imitating welfare and development initiatives introduced by the ruling DMK government.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting a series of infrastructure projects under the North Chennai Development Plan at Wall Tax Road, Sekarbabu said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had failed to demonstrate any independent thinking.“If EPS had ideas of his own, we would see new thoughts and new schemes. There is nothing original in his thinking,” the Minister said. He alleged that the AIADMK's political strategy was confined to replicating DMK schemes and marginally increasing their scale.

“Whatever the DMK government implements, the AIADMK simply follows it and adds 10 per cent. From EPS's first phase of election announcements, it is clear that the party is travelling strictly on the path laid down by the Chief Minister,” he added.

Sekarbabu also responded strongly to recent remarks made by former state BJP president K Annamalai, who had invoked a Telugu proverb to criticise the DMK's election promises. Countering this, the minister quoted another Telugu proverb:“If there is no food to eat, why grow a moustache?”

He said Annamalai, who currently holds no official position, should first establish his eligibility before questioning the government's policies and promises.

Earlier in the day, the minister conducted an extensive review of development works being executed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). These included the upgradation of Wall Tax Road, Thanneer Thotti Street and Anna Pillai Street.

He also inspected an integrated public complex comprising a newly built dialysis centre, 700 tenements, a playground, a Corporation press and a community hall.

In addition, Sekarbabu reviewed the redevelopment of the Moolakothalam sports complex and the Vallalar Nagar bus terminus at Thanga Salai. He said the government was working to complete and open at least 40 projects for public use ahead of the elections.

The Minister further announced that 770 housing units constructed opposite the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital would soon be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

He added that the Chief Minister had also directed officials to upgrade 57 senior citizens' homes across Chennai and increase the daily food allowance provided to residents, underscoring the government's focus on welfare and inclusive urban development.