Kabir Bedi Celebrates 80Th Birthday & 10Th Wedding Anniversary With His 29 Year Younger Wife Parveen

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Jan 18 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi on Sunday shared umpteen number of pictures from his beach holiday with his wife Parveen Dusanj, marking their 10th wedding anniversary, 20 years of togetherness, and Bedi's birthday, all on the same day.

Kabir and Parveen in a joint post on their social media account, wrote,“CELEBRATED our 10th wedding anniversary, and 20 years of being together, as well as my birthday by escaping to a sun-kissed beach with green palms and welcoming waves. Time to remember, to reflect, to renew. Together time. Alone time. Idyllic. We're back now! #anniversary #birthday #getaway #love.”

The pictures show Kabir and Parveen Dusanj standing hand in hand on a beach at sunset exuding love and warm vibes another picture, Parveen can be seen clicking a selfie featuring Kabir all smiles for the camera.

Parveen and Kabir were also seen having a ball of a time at their getaway and their pictures and videos speak volumes of the same.

For the uninitiated, Kabir Bedi, who turned 78 this year, married a 29 year-old younger Parveen Dusanj in 2016.

Their wedding, back in 2016 had stirred headlines due to the age difference between the two. Kabir Bedi's daughter Pooja Bedi had also expressed her disappointment with her father's marriage.

She had taken to social media to express her disapproval of the relationship and had made strong remarks against Parveen Dusanj, including calling her a“witch.”

But over the years, the situation has reportedly improved, and relations between the family have become more cordial.

Talking about Kabir, in the past he had been married multiple times. He was first married to dancer Protima Bedi, with whom he had two children, Pooja Bedi and Siddharth Bedi.

Bedi was later married to British fashion designer Susan Humphreys, followed by television presenter Nikki Bedi.

He finally found love in his current wife Parveen Dusanj at the age of 70.

On the professional front, Kabir Bedi is known for his work across Indian and international projects.

He was a part of hit movies like 'Khoon Bhari Maang' and 'Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story'.He had gained international recognition for his role as Sandokan in the European television series of the same name.

The veteran actor has also appeared in Hollywood films, including 'Octopussy', that was a part of the James Bond franchise.

