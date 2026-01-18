403
Severe Winter Storms Rips Hundreds of Shelters in Gaza
(MENAFN) UN relief organizations are ramping up emergency response efforts after brutal winter weather destroyed temporary housing for over 3,000 displaced individuals across Gaza, according to Thursday statements from United Nations humanitarian officials.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that thousands remained without adequate shelter as of Tuesday following the devastating storms. Gaza's health authorities, working alongside medical partners, confirmed by Wednesday that hypothermia has claimed seven children's lives since winter conditions arrived last month.
In Gaza City alone, structural assessments reveal more than 60 war-damaged occupied structures face imminent collapse risk, OCHA warned.
Relief operations are ongoing despite critical shortages. "The UN and its partners continue responding to flood alerts by distributing tents, tarpaulins, blankets and warm clothes, as well as nutrition, hygiene and sanitary items across Gaza," OCHA said. "Heavy equipment for debris removal, as well as additional plastic sandbags and tools whose entry into Gaza is restricted, are urgently needed."
Financial aid is providing crucial support to vulnerable populations. The UN Children's Fund documented reaching more than 280,000 people with cash assistance, noting that sustained cash support can help malnourished children access a variety of foods available in the marketplace.
Infrastructure restoration efforts received attention Thursday when humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, Ramiz Alakbarov, toured the Gaza Power Plant in Nuseirat—dormant since hostilities erupted in October 2023. He learned of proposals to restore electricity to hospitals and wastewater sites if materials and fuel can be accessed, OCHA reported.
