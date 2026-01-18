Don't Want To Die: Techie's Last Words As Car Plunges Into Water Filled Ditch In Greater Noida

A tragic road accident in Greater Noida's Sector 150 late Friday night claimed the life of a 27‐year‐old software engineer after his SUV plunged into a deep, water‐filled construction ditch amid dense fog, police and eyewitnesses said. The victim has been identified as Yuvraj Mehta, a resident of Sector 150 who was returning home from work when the crash occurred around midnight.

According to authorities, poor visibility due to dense fog and the absence of road reflectors or barricades contributed to the crash. Mehta's vehicle reportedly lost control, broke through a drainage boundary wall and fell into a deep, waterlogged excavated pit near a mall construction site. The drainage basin, estimated to be well over 60‐70 feet deep, was filled with water, making rescue operations extremely difficult.

After the crash, Mehta was heard screaming for help and called his father, saying,“Dad, I've fallen into a deep pit filled with water. I'm drowning. Please come and save me. I don't want to die.” Bystanders and a local delivery agent even attempted to reach him - at one point a delivery worker tied a rope around himself and jumped into the pit to try to save him. Despite desperate efforts, poor conditions thwarted immediate rescue attempts.

Rescue teams comprising the fire department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and divers worked for hours to locate and pull Mehta from the submerged car. After nearly five hours of operations, his body was finally recovered, and he was declared dead at the scene.

The incident has stirred public anger, with local residents complaining that there were no reflectors, warning signs, or proper barricading on the service road despite repeated requests to authorities for safety measures. Some locals also alleged delays and lack of adequate rescue equipment at the initial stages of the operation.

The victim's father has filed a complaint alleging negligence, pointing out that warnings about the hazardous water‐filled ditch had been ignored by civic agencies. Police say the case is being investigated, and if negligence is found on the part of authorities, legal action will follow.

The Greater Noida tragedy underscores growing concerns about road safety, especially in poor visibility conditions and near construction zones that lack proper safety infrastructure.