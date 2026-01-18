Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Twin In Blue At Ramesh Taurani's Birthday Bash


2026-01-18 06:09:53
AsiaNet News

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan arrived with girlfriend Gauri Spratt at producer Ramesh Taurani's birthday celebration in Mumbai. The couple grabbed attention as they twinned in stylish blue outfits, posing calmly for cameras and adding glamour to the star-studded evening.

AsiaNet News

