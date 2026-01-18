403
Egypt Sends 7,000 Tons Of Aid To Gaza Amid Cold Wave
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) said on Sunday it sent nearly 7,000 tons of food, winter supplies and fuel to the Gaza Strip through its aid convoy "Zad Al-Ezza: From Egypt to Gaza," as the enclave faces a severe cold wave.
In a statement, ERC said the convoy's 118th day delivered more than 7,170 tons of humanitarian aid, including over 4,000 tons of food baskets and flour, about 1,350 tons of relief supplies and medicines, 120 tons of personal care items, 40 tons of water, and 1,620 tons of petroleum products.
Winter assistance to Gaza was intensified, including around 40,000 winter clothing items, nearly 23,000 blankets, and more than 740 tents to shelter affected families, it added.
"Zad Al-Ezza: From Egypt to Gaza" convoy launched on July 27, 2025, carrying hundreds of thousands of tons of aid, including food and flour, infant formula, medical supplies, medicines, personal care items, and fuel. (end)
