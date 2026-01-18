403
Africa's Spotlight On Rabat As Morocco Faces Senegal In AFCON Final
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Mustafa Al-Mareeni
RABAT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Africa's attention turns on Sunday evening to the Moulay Abdullah Stadium in Rabat, where Morocco faces Senegal in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The final follows a demanding four-week campaign that began on December 21, with both teams playing six matches en route to the decisive encounter, underlining their credentials as worthy finalists.
Morocco, which has played all its matches at the Moulay Abdullah Stadium, opened its campaign with a 2-0 win over Comoros, drew 1-1 with Mali, and then returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Zambia to top Group A with seven points.
In the knockout stages, Morocco edged past Tanzania 1-0 in the round of 16 before recording a historic 2-0 win over Cameroon in the quarter-finals, their first-ever victory over the "Indomitable Lions" in AFCON history.
The Atlas Lions booked their place in the final after a thrilling semi-final, defeating Nigeria 4-2 on penalties following a goalless draw after extra time.
Midfielder Brahim Diaz has emerged as one of Morocco's standout performers, leading the tournament's scoring chart with five goals, while goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has kept five clean sheets, a feat never previously achieved by a Moroccan goalkeeper in a single AFCON edition.
Morocco is aiming to secure a second AFCON title, having last lifted the trophy in 1976, and to become the first Arab team to win the competition since Algeria's triumph in the 2019 edition in Egypt.
Senegal, champions of the 2021 edition in Cameroon, began their campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Botswana, drew 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and then beat Benin 3-0 despite being reduced to 10 men to finish top of their group with seven points on goal difference.
In the knockout rounds, Senegal came from behind to defeat Sudan 3-1 in the round of 16, edged Mali 1-0 in the quarter-finals, and overcame Egypt 1-0 in the semi-finals to reach the AFCON final for the fourth time in their history, following appearances in 2002, 2019 and 2021.
Senegal will be without defender Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Habib Diarra in the final due to suspension for accumulated yellow cards. Nevertheless, the team boasts an impressive defensive record, having kept four clean sheets, while scoring 12 goals - their highest tally in a single AFCON tournament.
Sunday's match marks the first meeting between the two sides in an AFCON final, despite having faced each other 31 times in official and friendly matches since November 1968. Morocco have won 18 of those encounters, compared with seven victories for Senegal, while six matches ended in draws.
Morocco also holds the upper hand in the most recent six meetings, winning five, with Senegal recording just one victory in 2012.
The final carries special significance for both teams, with Morocco seeking a second continental crown after nearly five decades, while Senegal aims to confirm their status as a continental powerhouse by adding another title to their 2021 triumph.
The showdown also reflects the two teams' standing at the top of African football, with Morocco ranked 11th in the world and Senegal 19th, highlighting their technical quality and physical readiness.
An electrifying atmosphere is expected as both sides, backed by passionate supporters, compete for the ultimate continental prize. (end)
mry
