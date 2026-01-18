Ministry Of Municipality Honours Cleaner For Reporting Smuggled Narcotics

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has honoured a male public cleaning worker for his vigilance in promptly reporting smuggled narcotic substances while on duty in the country's northern region.

In a statement, the Ministry commended the worker's cooperation with security authorities, noting that "the recognition came after the public cleaning worker promptly reported the incident to the relevant security authorities, in coordination with the Operations Manager at Lavajet Company."

"Security authorities immediately initiated field procedures and seized the confiscated materials in accordance with applicable legal regulations," the statement added.

The worker, who has not been named, was honoured by the Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality, Engineer Abdullah Ahmed Al-Karani, and the Director of the Projects and Development Department, Engineer Abdulaziz Al Rumaihi.