OIC Welcomes Formation Of Palestinian Panel To Administer Gaza Strip

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed the commencement of the second phase of the comprehensive peace plan pursuant to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, and the announcement of the formation of the Palestinian committee to administer the Gaza Strip as a temporary transitional body.

The OIC General Secretariat underscored the necessity of preserving the geographical and institutional unity between the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including the occupied city of Al-Quds, and of exerting pressure on the Israeli occupation to halt all its crimes and policies aimed at undermining the two-state solution, including policies of annexation, settlement expansion, the Judaization of Al-Quds, forced displacement, and settler terrorism.

It also stressed the need to compel Israel to release Palestinian tax revenues that are being illegally withheld.

The General Secretariat further emphasized the importance of enabling the Palestinian government to exercise its authority over all Palestinian territories, leading to the termination of the Israeli occupation of all Palestinian territories occupied in 1967, and the realization of an independent Palestinian state with East Al-Quds as its capital, based on UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.