Qatar Chamber's Education Committee, Omani Counterpart Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Education Committee at Qatar Chamber (QC) discussed on Sunday with its Omani counterpart areas of cooperation and ways to benefit from the expertise available in each side to enhance the work of both committees.

They also discussed the activities and experience of Qatar Chamber's Education Committee in supporting the private education sector.

This came during a meeting between First Vice-Chairman and Chairman of the Education Committee, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, and a Omani delegation representing the Education Committee at Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by Chairman of the Committee, Sheikh Al-Qasim bin Mohamed Al-Harthi.The meeting was also attended by members of QC's Education Committee.

In this context, Al Kuwari commended the close relations between Qatar and Oman across various fields, stressing that QC welcomes the development of bilateral cooperation between them in all sectors, especially in the education sector.

He reviewed the Education Committee's activities in supporting the private education sector, its role in providing opinions on draft laws related to the sector, and its collaboration with relevant authorities in the country.

In turn, Sheikh Al-Harthi commended the strong relations between the two countries, noting that the delegation's visit aims to strengthen cooperation with Qatar Chamber's Education Committee, benefit from its expertise in supporting the private education sector, and gain insight into the development of private education in Qatar in general.