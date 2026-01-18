CM Rekha Gupta Launches Rs 100 Crore Projects In Delhi's R.K. Puram

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated Rs 100 crore development projects in R.K. Puram Assembly constituency in the national capital, promising to improve roads and community facilities like open gyms, an official said.

The Chief Minister also took to social media and said, "Today, development works worth approximately Rs 100 crore have been inaugurated in RK Puram Assembly. For the past 11 years, a shadow loomed over Delhi's development. But in the last 11 months, under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, the BJP government has given a new momentum to Delhi's development."

She said some of the development projects launched on Sunday included road repair and construction works, renovation of dilapidated 'chaupals', modernisation of community centres, beautification of parks, installation of open gym equipment and construction of boundary walls at necessary places.

On this occasion, MP Bansuri Swaraj, MLA from R.K. Puram Anil Sharma, District President Ravindra Chaudhary, Municipal Councillor Dharamveer Singh and dignitaries of the area were present.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister inaugurated three Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and multiple development projects in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, aimed at strengthening public healthcare, nutrition and core infrastructure in the area.

The Chief Minister inaugurated three new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at WP Block, VP Block (Pitampura) and Haiderpur, an official statement said.

She also inaugurated an Atal Canteen at Nehru Camp near the Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro Station.

In addition, the construction works of Meenakshi Temple Road in Shalimar Bagh West (BB Block) were formally launched, the statement added.

Addressing the gathering, CM Gupta said that the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will ensure access to free and quality healthcare close to people's homes.

"These centres will provide doctor consultations, essential diagnostic services, medicines, immunisation and primary treatment facilities, with special benefits for senior citizens, women and children," she said.

The Chief Minister added that the new Atal Canteen at Badli Mor will offer hot and nutritious meals to the needy at a nominal cost of Rs 5, ensuring food security with dignity.