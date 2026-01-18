A Citizen Robbed At Gunpoint In Peshawar, But How Did A Transgender Suspect Pull It Off?

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A robbery incident at gunpoint has been reported in the Hayatabad area of Peshawar, where a transgender person allegedly looted a citizen.

According to the police, the transgender suspect involved in the incident, Fahad alias Honey, has been arrested.

As per details, the affected citizen, Sajjad Hussain, stated in his application to the police that he was returning home after purchasing groceries from a general store when a transgender person, dressed in women's clothing, approached and stood near him.

According to the contents of the FIR, the suspect took out a weapon, threatened the citizen, and at gunpoint snatched his mobile phone and cash.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police took immediate action and arrested the suspect, Fahad alias Honey. The police said that further investigation is underway, while a case has been registered on the complaint of the affected citizen.

Police officials stated that strict action will be taken against elements involved in such incidents to ensure the safety of citizens.