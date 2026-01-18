Injuries Reported As Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

“The enemy attacked the Vasylkivka community in the Synelnykove district with UAVs. Six people were injured. All the wounded received the necessary medical assistance. Several fires broke out. Three private houses, an outbuilding, a fire-and-rescue unit building, and a car were damaged,” Hanzha wrote.

He added that yesterday evening, according to updated information, Russian troops struck the Pokrovske community with guided aerial bombs, damaging a gas pipeline.

From the evening through the night, the enemy terrorized the Nikopol district with FPV drones and heavy artillery, targeting the district center. A passenger car caught fire.

According to updated information, as a result of yesterday evening's artillery shelling of Nikopol, an outbuilding was destroyed, seven private houses and two garages were damaged, and power lines and a gas pipeline were hit.

“Air defense forces shot down 14 drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region,” the regional head added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's air defenses neutralized 167 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since Saturday evening, with enemy strikes recorded at 15 locations.