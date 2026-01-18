Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, January 18, 2026
Why picked: A landmark recording night from an MPB icon in a classic bayfront venue.
Start: 18:00 (doors per venue)
Address: Vivo Rio, Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Parque do Flamengo
Tickets/Info: Ticketmaster. Vivo Rio
Why picked: A crisp, modern MPB-jazz set in a comfortable, seated seaside room.
Start: 19:00
Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Tickets/Info: Blue Note shows. Eventim
Why picked: Intimate Botafogo stage for a songwriter set - discovery vibes and close-up sound.
Start: 19:00 (house from ~18:30)
Address: R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
Tickets/Info: Audio Rebel event
Why picked: Elegant, close-up bossa/jazz night in the cradle of Bossa Nova.
Start: 20:00 (Sunday)
Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
Event page: Shows - 18/jan
Janeiro Interações Municipal - matinée (11:00)
- Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro, Praça Floriano s/n, Centro. Fever listing (18/01)
Na Farra - Nattan + Menos é Mais (evening)
- gramado do Riocentro. Producer post (18/01)
Beach to Botafogo: Start 19:00 at Blue Note (Rodrigo de Jesus Trio), hop 10–12 minutes to Audio Rebel (Arthur Martins 19:00-main set rolls past 19:30), and finish back seaside for a late drink.
Recording night plan: Anchor 18:00 at Vivo Rio (Maria Bethânia), then head 20:00 to Beco das Garrafas (Alafiá Jazz Club) for a seated nightcap.Getting around & quick tips
Prefer registered taxis/ride-hailing between Flamengo ↔ Copacabana ↔ Botafogo; Metro (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo) is reliable pre-midnight.
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
If you're moving after the Vivo Rio show, allow buffer for exit crowds along the Aterro.
Listings gathered for Sunday, January 18, 2026. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
