Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, January 18, 2026


2026-01-18 05:00:42
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Maria Bethânia records a special show at Vivo Rio (18:00), Blue Note anchors Sunday with Rodrigo de Jesus Trio - Brasil Experience (19:00), Audio Rebel spotlights Arthur Martins (19:00) in Botafogo, and Beco das Garrafas hosts the Alafiá Jazz Club (20:00) in Copacabana; daytime culture includes the 11:00“Janeiro Interações Municipal” matinée at the Theatro Municipal.

Top Picks Tonight Maria Bethânia - 60 Anos de Carreira (18:00) - Vivo Rio
  • Why picked: A landmark recording night from an MPB icon in a classic bayfront venue.
  • Start: 18:00 (doors per venue)
  • Address: Vivo Rio, Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Parque do Flamengo
  • Tickets/Info: Ticketmaster. Vivo Rio
Rodrigo de Jesus Trio - Brasil Experience (19:00) - Blue Note Rio
  • Why picked: A crisp, modern MPB-jazz set in a comfortable, seated seaside room.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Tickets/Info: Blue Note shows. Eventim
Arthur Martins - Audio Rebel (19:00)
  • Why picked: Intimate Botafogo stage for a songwriter set - discovery vibes and close-up sound.
  • Start: 19:00 (house from ~18:30)
  • Address: R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
  • Tickets/Info: Audio Rebel event
Alafiá Jazz Club (20:00) - Beco das Garrafas / Little Club
  • Why picked: Elegant, close-up bossa/jazz night in the cradle of Bossa Nova.
  • Start: 20:00 (Sunday)
  • Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
  • Event page: Shows - 18/jan
Also notable
  • Janeiro Interações Municipal - matinée (11:00) - Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro, Praça Floriano s/n, Centro. Fever listing (18/01)
  • Na Farra - Nattan + Menos é Mais (evening) - gramado do Riocentro. Producer post (18/01)
Suggested route

Beach to Botafogo: Start 19:00 at Blue Note (Rodrigo de Jesus Trio), hop 10–12 minutes to Audio Rebel (Arthur Martins 19:00-main set rolls past 19:30), and finish back seaside for a late drink.

Recording night plan: Anchor 18:00 at Vivo Rio (Maria Bethânia), then head 20:00 to Beco das Garrafas (Alafiá Jazz Club) for a seated nightcap.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Prefer registered taxis/ride-hailing between Flamengo ↔ Copacabana ↔ Botafogo; Metro (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo) is reliable pre-midnight.
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
  • If you're moving after the Vivo Rio show, allow buffer for exit crowds along the Aterro.

Listings gathered for Sunday, January 18, 2026. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

MENAFN18012026007421016031ID1110615133



The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search