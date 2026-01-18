Jordanqatar Committee Meeting Yields Multiple Cooperation Agreements

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) -- Jordan and Qatar on Saturday signed a series of agreements and memoranda of understanding during the fifth session of the Jordanian–Qatari Joint Higher Committee, reinforcing bilateral cooperation across political, economic, tourism, religious, and youth sectors.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi and Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani signed the official minutes of the committee's fifth meeting, along with a memorandum of understanding between the foreign ministries of the two countries to institutionalize bilateral political consultations.As part of efforts to strengthen tourism cooperation, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Emad Hijazin and Chairman of Qatar Tourism Saad bin Ali Al Kharji signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance collaboration in tourism development and business-related events.In addition, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ambassador Daifallah Al-Fayez and Qatar's Ambassador to Jordan Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani signed a memorandum of understanding covering cooperation in endowments and Islamic affairs between the relevant ministries. They also signed the second executive program of the youth cooperation protocol for the 2026–2028 period.