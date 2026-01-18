7 In 10 Professionals Expect Job Roles To Change Due To AI: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being adopted at workplaces much faster than companies are training their employees, with many professionals expecting major changes in their job roles in the coming years, according to a new report.

The study, conducted by Genius HRTech in association with Digipoll, found that 71 per cent of professionals believe their roles and responsibilities will change significantly over the next two to three years as AI tools and new workflows become common.

The report is based on an online survey of 1,704 professionals from different sectors, carried out in November 2025.

It highlights a clear gap between the fast pace of AI adoption and the lack of proper training provided by organisations.

According to the findings, 61 per cent of respondents said their companies have not given them adequate guidance on how to use AI effectively.

Only 37 per cent said they had received proper training. This lack of structured support is shaping how employees view AI adoption in their workplaces.

The report said 55 per cent of professionals feel AI is being adopted out of necessity, while 37 per cent believe it is driven more by trends than actual business needs.

This suggests that many organisations are pushing AI tools without fully preparing their workforce.

Despite these concerns, AI use is already widespread. About 67 per cent of respondents said they have started using AI tools to simplify or automate their daily tasks, showing how quickly the technology is becoming part of routine work.

The experience, however, has been mixed. While 69 per cent said AI has made their work processes easier, 25 per cent felt it has added complexity.

This indicates that although AI reduces repetitive work, it can also create new challenges for some employees.

Trust in AI remains another major issue. Only 49 per cent of professionals said they trust AI-generated insights without manually checking them.

Around 36 per cent said they do not trust such insights at all, while 15 per cent said their level of trust depends on the task, the report said.