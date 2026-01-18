403
Russia, Ukraine agree on local truce for Zaporizhzhia repairs
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a localized ceasefire to allow repair work on the last operational backup power line at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Friday.
The damaged 330 kV line, disrupted due to military activity on January 2, is set to be repaired “in the coming days,” the UN nuclear watchdog said.
“This temporary ceasefire, the fourth we have negotiated, demonstrates the indispensable role that we continue to play,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated.
The agency noted that its onsite team had observed “a large number of explosions, including some within the vicinity of the site,” as well as multiple air raid alarms over the past week. They were also informed that a military aircraft was seen approximately 10 kilometers from the facility.
Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear plant, has been under Russian control since March 2022.
While its six reactors have been offline since the occupation, the site still requires electricity to maintain cooling and security systems.
Both Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly blamed each other for actions that could potentially trigger a nuclear disaster at the plant.
