AFCON 2026 Final: Morocco and Senegal Set for Rabat Showdown
(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Doha, Qatar | January 16, 2026
Africa’s biggest football night is almost here. The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2026 reaches its climax on January 18, with a heavyweight final between host nation Morocco and Senegal, played at the iconic Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
Morocco arrive at the final riding a wave of home support and momentum, having showcased tactical discipline, defensive solidity, and attacking flair throughout the tournament. Led by captain Achraf Hakimi, with attacking threats including Youssef En-Nesyri, the Atlas Lions are aiming to lift the AFCON trophy on home soil for the first time in nearly five decades.
Standing in their way is a seasoned Senegal side with a proven AFCON pedigree. The Teranga Lions have combined physical dominance with tournament know-how, powered by a spine of experienced international stars including Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly, and a midfield that has controlled matches at both ends of the pitch. Senegal enter the final having conceded few goals and delivering decisive performances in the knockout stages.
The matchup promises intensity, atmosphere, and continental significance: host ambition versus championship experience, in front of a sold-out crowd and a global audience.
What: AFCON 2026 Final – Morocco vs Senegal
When: January 18, 2026
Where: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat
The stage is set for a defining night in African football.
