Iran’s supreme leader admits thousands were killed in protests
(MENAFN) For the first time, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei publicly acknowledged on Saturday that the recent protests in the country have resulted in the deaths of thousands of people. He described some of the killings as carried out in an “inhuman, savage manner” and held the United States responsible for the violence.
According to US-based monitoring groups, the unrest has claimed at least 3,090 lives, though some activist organizations report higher numbers. An ongoing internet blackout has made it difficult to obtain verified information.
Khamenei specifically criticized US President Donald Trump, saying, “We consider the US president criminal for the casualties, damages and slander he inflicted on the Iranian nation.” He also claimed that those connected to Israel and the US were responsible for significant destruction and deaths.
The demonstrations began on 28 December over economic hardships but evolved into broader calls for the end of Khamenei’s rule. Iranian authorities have labeled the protests as “riots” supported by foreign adversaries, and security forces responded with deadly force. Verified videos show personnel firing at protesters, according to BBC Persian and BBC Verify.
Although reports suggest that unrest has decreased in recent days, restrictions on internet and communications, which remain at roughly 2% of normal levels, continue to obscure the situation. A resident in Shiraz noted that while security patrols remain active, “overall things have gone back to normal.”
