Sheikh Jassim Holy Quran Competition Launches New Global Branch

Doha: The Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Holy Quran Competition, under the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, in cooperation with Qatar Charity, announced the launch of a new branch of the competition called“Rofaqa,” specifically for orphans sponsored by Qatar Charity in various countries around the world.

This new branch embodies an advanced model of national partnerships between the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, represented by the competition, and Qatar Charity. This collaboration is an extension of the shared vision of serving the Holy Quran and expanding participation to include new global groups.

Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Sheikh Jassim Holy Quran Competition, Malallah Abdulrahman Al-Jaber stated that the new branch of the competition (dedicated to males) is implemented within a comprehensive six-month program, under the direct supervision of the Sheikh Jassim Holy Quran Competition and with organisational and logistical support from Qatar Charity through its offices spread across dozens of countries worldwide.

The programme includes intensive training and qualification phases, enabling participating orphans to enhance their memorization and recitation skills through continuous follow-up programs provided by specialists in the field of Quranic studies.

For his part, Executive Director of Communication and Community Impact at Qatar Charity, Ahmed Yousef Jassim Fakhro expressed his deep pride in the strategic partnership between Qatar Charity and the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Holy Quran Competition, emphasizing that launching the“Rofaqa” branch for sponsored orphans around the world represents a qualitative addition to Qatar Charity's Quranic and humanitarian work.

The competition is part of a comprehensive six-month programme sponsored by Qatar Charity. This programme includes training, qualification, and direct supervision of participants by Qatar Charity offices in the participating countries. The competition consists of four main stages: internal qualifying rounds in each country, overseen by Qatar Charity offices; remote preliminary tests to select 40 participants from various categories; and subsequent remote final qualifying rounds to select 30 participants to travel to Doha.

The final, in-person qualifying rounds will be held in Doha, supervised by an official judging panel.

The competition categories are divided into three groups: memorising the entire Quran, memorising twenty parts, and memorizing ten parts.

Qatar Charity has allocated substantial cash prizes for winners in various categories, including: First place in the full Quran category - QR15,000; Second place: QR12,000; and Third place: QR10,000.