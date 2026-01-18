403
EUR/USD Analysis 14/01: Attempts To Form Buying Base (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today
- Overall Trend: Neutral Zone.. Support Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1610 – 1.1550 – 1.1480 Resistance Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1690 – 1.1730 – 1.1800
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1580 with a target of 1.1800 and a stop-loss at 1.1500. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1770 with a target of 1.1500 and a stop-loss at 1.1840.
Conversely, a strong bearish scenario would require the "bears" to successfully push the pair toward the psychological support of 1.1500.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Outlook for the Coming MonthsIn this context, Crédit Agricole expects EUR/USD to retreat to 1.14 by mid-year, with a further decline to 1.10 by the end of 2026. However, following short-term volatility, ING Bank expects the pair to rise above 1.20.Regarding external factors, U.S. economic data has been mixed but remains robust enough for markets to price in an additional Fed rate cut in January. Meanwhile, geopolitical developments remain a core driver for early 2026.In this regard, according to Crédit Agricole, US President Trump's decision to remove Venezuelan President Maduro could prolong the war in Ukraine by easing pressure on Russian President Putin to reach an agreement. The bank noted:“The conflict in Ukraine could remain a major source of uncertainty, thus hindering business and consumer confidence in the Eurozone for the foreseeable future. We also doubt that the Eurozone will benefit from any sustained decline in energy prices resulting from the growth of Venezuelan crude oil exports at present.”In the same vein, Crédit Agricole commented:“We also note that the euro remains among the largest long currencies of the G10, according to our foreign exchange positioning data.” ING Bank, for its part, anticipates losses for the US dollar, stating,“A large part of the dollar's 10% decline is attributable to currency hedging rather than outright selling of US assets. We believe this decline may continue somewhat into 2026, given our expectation of a further 50 basis point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and accelerated Eurozone economic growth thanks to German fiscal stimulus. We remain optimistic, predicting that the EUR/USD pair will end 2026 at around 1.22.”Trading Advice:The EUR/USD is currently in a neutral zone. It requires strong catalysts to move steadily in either direction, and we prefer to wait for larger losses before considering buying again.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis? We've made a list of the best forex trading accounts worth trading with.
