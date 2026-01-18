403
Japan urges for actions to be taken against Grok’s explicit pictures
(MENAFN) Japan’s Economic Security Minister Kimi Onoda has called for measures to address the creation of explicit images by Grok, an artificial intelligence chatbot operated by the US-based social media company X, according to reports.
Onoda emphasized that X should take responsibility for preventing misuse of the tool and stated that the ministry would coordinate with relevant authorities and agencies to respond to abuses of Grok’s image-generation capabilities.
In response, X announced on Thursday that it would block the chatbot’s explicit image generation function in regions where such content is considered illegal.
The AI has drawn criticism after a social media trend emerged in which users asked Grok to create or alter images of individuals in sexually suggestive ways without their consent. The trend involved celebrities, online personalities, and private individuals, prompting backlash in the UK and other countries.
Elon Musk, whose company xAI developed Grok, warned on Jan. 3 that users requesting illegal content would be treated as if they had uploaded prohibited material themselves.
The European Commission described the trend as a “very serious issue” on Jan. 5. Other countries have also acted: Malaysia imposed a temporary restriction on Grok on Jan. 11, citing inadequate safeguards; India requested a full review of Grok’s functions on Jan. 2; and Indonesia temporarily blocked access to the chatbot on Jan. 10 due to concerns about explicit image generation.
